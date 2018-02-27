All apartments in Potomac
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

10145 Colebrook Avenue

10145 Colebrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10145 Colebrook Avenue, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
10145 Colebrook Ave, Potomac, MD 20854 - Renovated 6 bedroom/3.5 bath home in Winston Churchill school district. Hardwood floors, freshly painted, granite counters/stainless appliances, large deck and fenced back yard

(RLNE5065215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10145 Colebrook Avenue have any available units?
10145 Colebrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10145 Colebrook Avenue have?
Some of 10145 Colebrook Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10145 Colebrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10145 Colebrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10145 Colebrook Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10145 Colebrook Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10145 Colebrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 10145 Colebrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10145 Colebrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10145 Colebrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10145 Colebrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 10145 Colebrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10145 Colebrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10145 Colebrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10145 Colebrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10145 Colebrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10145 Colebrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10145 Colebrook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
