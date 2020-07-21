All apartments in Pikesville
909 HILLSTEAD DR
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:13 PM

909 HILLSTEAD DR

909 Hillstead Dr · No Longer Available
Location

909 Hillstead Dr, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Center Hall Colonial on Hillstead Drive with over an acre of land. This is a perfect home for entertaining both in and outdoors with recently updated gourmet kitchen, separate formal living and dining areas, a large family room plus a great room with soaring ceilings, private study, mud room w/ cubbies, laundry room and powder room all on the first floor. In addition, there is an absolutely amazing bar area in the walkout lower level with tons of space for games and movie night, etc., as well as an additional guest bedroom, full bathroom and an exercise room. The second floor is dedicated to private living space with huge master bedroom suite w/ large walk-in closet and private sitting room, three other bedrooms, another two full baths and large landing area. In addition, the house comes with an attached 3 car garage and large deck off the kitchen and family room. All of this and so much more in a truly great location, close to the Beltway, I 83, Falls Road allowing for easy access to downtown, Towson and points north and south of the city. Seller would prefer 6 month lease but might consider longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 HILLSTEAD DR have any available units?
909 HILLSTEAD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 909 HILLSTEAD DR have?
Some of 909 HILLSTEAD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 HILLSTEAD DR currently offering any rent specials?
909 HILLSTEAD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 HILLSTEAD DR pet-friendly?
No, 909 HILLSTEAD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 909 HILLSTEAD DR offer parking?
Yes, 909 HILLSTEAD DR offers parking.
Does 909 HILLSTEAD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 HILLSTEAD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 HILLSTEAD DR have a pool?
No, 909 HILLSTEAD DR does not have a pool.
Does 909 HILLSTEAD DR have accessible units?
No, 909 HILLSTEAD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 909 HILLSTEAD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 HILLSTEAD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 HILLSTEAD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 HILLSTEAD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
