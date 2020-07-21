909 HILLSTEAD DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Gorgeous Center Hall Colonial on Hillstead Drive with over an acre of land. This is a perfect home for entertaining both in and outdoors with recently updated gourmet kitchen, separate formal living and dining areas, a large family room plus a great room with soaring ceilings, private study, mud room w/ cubbies, laundry room and powder room all on the first floor. In addition, there is an absolutely amazing bar area in the walkout lower level with tons of space for games and movie night, etc., as well as an additional guest bedroom, full bathroom and an exercise room. The second floor is dedicated to private living space with huge master bedroom suite w/ large walk-in closet and private sitting room, three other bedrooms, another two full baths and large landing area. In addition, the house comes with an attached 3 car garage and large deck off the kitchen and family room. All of this and so much more in a truly great location, close to the Beltway, I 83, Falls Road allowing for easy access to downtown, Towson and points north and south of the city. Seller would prefer 6 month lease but might consider longer.