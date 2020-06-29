All apartments in Pikesville
7 SUNTOP COURT

7 Suntop Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Suntop Court, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
1 BR 1 BA renovated unit in Rockland Run. HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED. Lower unit with sun porch that has stylish carpet and walk out. Fresh paint, new flooring, new Whirlpool stainless appliances including a convection and 5 burner stove. The stove is actually Smart Stove and will work with an app on your phone! Pull out stainless kitchen faucet. New self closing shaker style cabinets. Gorgeous granite countertops. Separate dining room area. Beautifully updated bath. Large master bedroom. The lucky renter gets 2 pool passes and the use of the tennis courts. Unit has large storage closet inside and comes with additional locked storage for bike or personal belongings. The owner is willing to furnish the unit if needed. Parking lot with plenty of parking. Laundry in the building just across the hall. Close to local restaurants and shopping center. Easy access to 695 and easy drive to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 SUNTOP COURT have any available units?
7 SUNTOP COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 7 SUNTOP COURT have?
Some of 7 SUNTOP COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 SUNTOP COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7 SUNTOP COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 SUNTOP COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7 SUNTOP COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 7 SUNTOP COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7 SUNTOP COURT offers parking.
Does 7 SUNTOP COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 SUNTOP COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 SUNTOP COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7 SUNTOP COURT has a pool.
Does 7 SUNTOP COURT have accessible units?
No, 7 SUNTOP COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7 SUNTOP COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 SUNTOP COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 SUNTOP COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 SUNTOP COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

