7 SUNTOP COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

1 BR 1 BA renovated unit in Rockland Run. HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED. Lower unit with sun porch that has stylish carpet and walk out. Fresh paint, new flooring, new Whirlpool stainless appliances including a convection and 5 burner stove. The stove is actually Smart Stove and will work with an app on your phone! Pull out stainless kitchen faucet. New self closing shaker style cabinets. Gorgeous granite countertops. Separate dining room area. Beautifully updated bath. Large master bedroom. The lucky renter gets 2 pool passes and the use of the tennis courts. Unit has large storage closet inside and comes with additional locked storage for bike or personal belongings. The owner is willing to furnish the unit if needed. Parking lot with plenty of parking. Laundry in the building just across the hall. Close to local restaurants and shopping center. Easy access to 695 and easy drive to downtown.