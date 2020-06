Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Low Rent. Prestigious location in Stevenson Village. Hurry, one BR and Den, large LR, balcony overlooking landscaping, separate dining, eat-in kitchen, ceramic tile, updated cabinetry and washer/dryer, awesome master BR, two walls of closets & sitting area, M.Bath with double vanity, cabinets, full wall mirror, generous storage, swimming pool, appealing entrance. Minutes to 695. Condo Fee paid by owner. Ready to occupy. May also consider sale offer of $115,000 for interested buyer.