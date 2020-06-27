All apartments in Pikesville
2205 FALLS GABLE LANE
2205 FALLS GABLE LANE

2205 Falls Gable Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Falls Gable Lane, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Impeccable & Spacious First Floor Condo filled with Natuarl light Overlooking Wooded area. 2 Master Bedrooms each with Walk-in closets. 2 Full Baths, Seperate Formal Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Living Room Sliders opens to Private Patio. Enjoy Summer months at the Community Pool, Great Location! Convenient to I-83 and 695 Beltway. Extras include Club House with Party Room & BBQ area. One Assigned Parking Space + Parking for Guests. Come see this Great Rental! Tenant subject to Condo rules & reguatuons Tenant to use Coldwel Banker Rental Application and Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE have any available units?
2205 FALLS GABLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE have?
Some of 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2205 FALLS GABLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE offers parking.
Does 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE has a pool.
Does 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 FALLS GABLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
