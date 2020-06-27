2205 FALLS GABLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Impeccable & Spacious First Floor Condo filled with Natuarl light Overlooking Wooded area. 2 Master Bedrooms each with Walk-in closets. 2 Full Baths, Seperate Formal Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Living Room Sliders opens to Private Patio. Enjoy Summer months at the Community Pool, Great Location! Convenient to I-83 and 695 Beltway. Extras include Club House with Party Room & BBQ area. One Assigned Parking Space + Parking for Guests. Come see this Great Rental! Tenant subject to Condo rules & reguatuons Tenant to use Coldwel Banker Rental Application and Lease.