Pikesville, MD
13 MICA COURT
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

13 MICA COURT

13 Mica Court · No Longer Available
Location

13 Mica Court, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Rare Opportunity To Rent a Spacious Large Model End Townhouse in Desirable Greenspring East, across for Quarry Lake, with Shopping, Restaurants, Pharmacy, Medical Offices, Bank... 3Br. 3/1 Bath. Hardwood Floor in Living and Dining Rooms. New Carpet. Cathedral Ceiling upstairs. Luxury Master Bedroom Suite with Master Bath (whirlpool tub, sep. Shower) and Walk-in Closet. Laundry Shoot. Finished Walk-out Basement with Full Bath, Bar and office. Bay windows in Living Room and Master Bedroom. Deck backs to woods. Quiet Court location. Close to I-695. Summit Park School. Due to virus epidemic, we will not be confirming numerous appointments at the same time. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 MICA COURT have any available units?
13 MICA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 13 MICA COURT have?
Some of 13 MICA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 MICA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13 MICA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 MICA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13 MICA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 13 MICA COURT offer parking?
No, 13 MICA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13 MICA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 MICA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 MICA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 13 MICA COURT has a pool.
Does 13 MICA COURT have accessible units?
No, 13 MICA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13 MICA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 MICA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 MICA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 MICA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

