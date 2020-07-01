13 MICA COURT

Amenities

Rare Opportunity To Rent a Spacious Large Model End Townhouse in Desirable Greenspring East, across for Quarry Lake, with Shopping, Restaurants, Pharmacy, Medical Offices, Bank... 3Br. 3/1 Bath. Hardwood Floor in Living and Dining Rooms. New Carpet. Cathedral Ceiling upstairs. Luxury Master Bedroom Suite with Master Bath (whirlpool tub, sep. Shower) and Walk-in Closet. Laundry Shoot. Finished Walk-out Basement with Full Bath, Bar and office. Bay windows in Living Room and Master Bedroom. Deck backs to woods. Quiet Court location. Close to I-695. Summit Park School. Due to virus epidemic, we will not be confirming numerous appointments at the same time. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter.