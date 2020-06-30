1 Windblown Ct 103

Amenities
Unit 103 Available 12/15/19 Spacious Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 175165
Spacious fully renovated 1 bedroom condo, with Jacuzzi bath tub, conveniently located near Fresh Market and Quarry Lake Plaza, 5 min away from I-695 and 15 min away from Baltimore Downtown! The condo has a swimming pool, adjacent tennis court and parking lot. Laundry is conveniently located in the same building just one flight of steps down. The neighborhood is friendly and quiet, accommodate the best schools in the zip code, good fitness centers and grocery stores. It is 5 min away from boutique crepery, and a few nice restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175165
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5377653)