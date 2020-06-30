All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

1 Windblown Ct 103

1 Windblown Court · No Longer Available
Location

1 Windblown Court, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit 103 Available 12/15/19 Spacious Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 175165

Spacious fully renovated 1 bedroom condo, with Jacuzzi bath tub, conveniently located near Fresh Market and Quarry Lake Plaza, 5 min away from I-695 and 15 min away from Baltimore Downtown! The condo has a swimming pool, adjacent tennis court and parking lot. Laundry is conveniently located in the same building just one flight of steps down. The neighborhood is friendly and quiet, accommodate the best schools in the zip code, good fitness centers and grocery stores. It is 5 min away from boutique crepery, and a few nice restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175165
Property Id 175165

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5377653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Windblown Ct 103 have any available units?
1 Windblown Ct 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 1 Windblown Ct 103 have?
Some of 1 Windblown Ct 103's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Windblown Ct 103 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Windblown Ct 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Windblown Ct 103 pet-friendly?
No, 1 Windblown Ct 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 1 Windblown Ct 103 offer parking?
Yes, 1 Windblown Ct 103 offers parking.
Does 1 Windblown Ct 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Windblown Ct 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Windblown Ct 103 have a pool?
Yes, 1 Windblown Ct 103 has a pool.
Does 1 Windblown Ct 103 have accessible units?
No, 1 Windblown Ct 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Windblown Ct 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Windblown Ct 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Windblown Ct 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Windblown Ct 103 does not have units with air conditioning.

