1 Windblown Ct 103

garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Unit 103 Available 12/15/19 Spacious Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo



Spacious fully renovated 1 bedroom condo, with Jacuzzi bath tub, conveniently located near Fresh Market and Quarry Lake Plaza, 5 min away from I-695 and 15 min away from Baltimore Downtown! The condo has a swimming pool, adjacent tennis court and parking lot. Laundry is conveniently located in the same building just one flight of steps down. The neighborhood is friendly and quiet, accommodate the best schools in the zip code, good fitness centers and grocery stores. It is 5 min away from boutique crepery, and a few nice restaurants.

No Pets Allowed



