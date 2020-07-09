8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available June 1st. Very spacious top floor condo with vaulted ceilings. Rear unit with balcony overlooking wooded area. Features two bedrooms with two fully updated bathrooms. Living room, separate breakfast room, kitchen and separate laundry room. Small storage closet on deck. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Minimum one year lease, one month security deposit. No pets allowed, no smoking inside the condo. Must use LB application and lease. Excellent credit, rental history and references required. Unit is rented unfurnished. If you are in need of a long-term corporate rental, this can also be rented fully furnished for $2,150 per month.