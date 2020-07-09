All apartments in Perry Hall
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD

8235 Poplar Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

8235 Poplar Mill Road, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available June 1st. Very spacious top floor condo with vaulted ceilings. Rear unit with balcony overlooking wooded area. Features two bedrooms with two fully updated bathrooms. Living room, separate breakfast room, kitchen and separate laundry room. Small storage closet on deck. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Minimum one year lease, one month security deposit. No pets allowed, no smoking inside the condo. Must use LB application and lease. Excellent credit, rental history and references required. Unit is rented unfurnished. If you are in need of a long-term corporate rental, this can also be rented fully furnished for $2,150 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD have any available units?
8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD have?
Some of 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8235 POPLAR MILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.

