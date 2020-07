Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and major highways, yet on a private court! Open floor plan with new kitchen, including new cabinets, island, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fully renovated bathrooms, new carpeting in bedrooms and wood flooring on main level. Freshly painted throughout. Make it your home!