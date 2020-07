Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL Town home with OPEN FLOOR PLAN. PRIVATE master bedroom suite on the top level w/huge walk in closet, fireplace and master bath. Many upgrades throughout including BRAND NEW carpeting Through out. The kitchen has a brand new stove and dishwasher, custom cabinetry and plenty of room for a large table. PET friendly - Under 30lbs Close to White Marsh shopping mall, I-95 and I-695. Must see! You will fall in love with this home.