Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

4002 LINK AVE

4002 Link Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Link Avenue, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Sunny and clean 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Split Foyer home w/ a backyard and shed. Cool and quiet deck off the kitchen. 3rd bedroom is in basement area. Lots of parking. Close to I 95, shopping and restaurants. No Smokers, Minimum credit score of 620 for all adults. All adults must apply. Must earn at least 3% the rent, in total household income. 45 Per applicant Pets considered case by case (credit of 650 for all adults w/ pets) , add'l fees and pet application required.Residents will be enrolled in the Emergency Maintenance, Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additionalfee of $16 per month. These programs provide after hours and holiday coverage for all maintenance emergencies. This also ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularlydelivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean andhealthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 LINK AVE have any available units?
4002 LINK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 LINK AVE have?
Some of 4002 LINK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 LINK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4002 LINK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 LINK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4002 LINK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4002 LINK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4002 LINK AVE offers parking.
Does 4002 LINK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4002 LINK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 LINK AVE have a pool?
No, 4002 LINK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4002 LINK AVE have accessible units?
No, 4002 LINK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 LINK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4002 LINK AVE has units with dishwashers.
