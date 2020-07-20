4002 LINK AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

Sunny and clean 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Split Foyer home w/ a backyard and shed. Cool and quiet deck off the kitchen. 3rd bedroom is in basement area. Lots of parking. Close to I 95, shopping and restaurants. No Smokers, Minimum credit score of 620 for all adults. All adults must apply. Must earn at least 3% the rent, in total household income. 45 Per applicant Pets considered case by case (credit of 650 for all adults w/ pets) , add'l fees and pet application required.Residents will be enrolled in the Emergency Maintenance, Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additionalfee of $16 per month. These programs provide after hours and holiday coverage for all maintenance emergencies. This also ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularlydelivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean andhealthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.