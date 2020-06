Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rent to Own; Bad Credit OK!; Self Employed OK! Beautiful town home new hardwood floors, new kitchen, tray ceiling, recessed lighting, crown molding, finished basement, deck and more! MUST SEE!!! As little as 10% down and seller financing up to 40 year term!