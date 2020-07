10 CHESTHILL CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

THIS BRIGHT, CHEERY HOME IS WELL MAINTAINED WITH UPDATES GALORE INCLUDING HEAT & AIR CONDITIONING, WATER HEATER, NEW ROOF (2019), BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS (FALL, 2019!), LARGE ISLAND IN KITCHEN PROVIDES ADDITIONAL COUNTER, STORAGE AND EATING SPACE. REFURBISHED BATHROOMS. ENTER SECOND FLOOR BATHROOM FROM HALLWAY OR FROM MASTER BEDROOM.. WINDOW BLINDS THROUGHOUT. 5 CEILING FANS. LARGE DECK & FENCED IN BACK YARD. MOVE RIGHT IN! ALSO FOR SALE, MLS# MDBC473900