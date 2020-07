Amenities

Nicely maintained town home in Pepper Mill Village. This property has 3 bed rooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Central HVAC, Laundry, hardwood floors, carpet, garage and parking pad. The property also has a deck off of the kitchen, ample space for entertaining, and is walking distance from metro.