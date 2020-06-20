All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE

8148 Hickory Hollow Drive · (410) 320-6551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8148 Hickory Hollow Drive, Pasadena, MD 21060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,299

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
garage
This luxury rental will not last long! Stately stone front with beaded siding, double turned gable and two car garage! Nearly new, meticulously cared for 4 bedroom plus first floor den, and a house full of architectural bliss in a gorgeous community tucked away but close to everything! The Milan Ryan model has all the bells and whistles!! Granite countertops, extra large kitchen island with seating, stainless steel appliances, and a chef's dream- gas cooking! Cozy up to a fire while you catch a movie in the family room or enjoy your coffee in the light drenched morning room..there is even a formal dining room! Retreat to the owner's suite, complete with 2 walk in closets, upgraded master bath with double sink, soaking tub and separate shower! Three additional bedrooms and a full bath with double sinks round out the upper level. Creekside Village offers a year-round clubhouse perfect for your next big event, 24/7 gym, dog park, and common grounds are all taken care of for you! Perfectly situated between Annapolis, Baltimore, and BWI Airport, with convenient access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks and marinas, Creekside homeowners enjoy a lifestyle hard to find elsewhere. Located just off Marley Neck Blvd in Glen Burnie, you will have the advantage of a location that is convenient to both work and play! Downtown Baltimore and the MARC train station are less than 15 minutes away. Ft. Meade is just 20 minutes away and Columbia only 30 minutes. Plus I-695 and Route 100 are just 3.5 miles away to make commuting easy. Plus, the charming bay-side town of Pasadena is a 10 minute drive, putting rivers, bays and marinas such as Atlantic Marina Resort and Pleasure Cove Marina at your fingertips. Welcome home! Please submit applications to 1st Choice Property Management. ww.1choicepropertymanagement.com to apply. Credit report is $50.00 per person over the age of 18. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Pet deposit is required. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE has a unit available for $3,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
