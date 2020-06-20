8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking garage

This luxury rental will not last long! Stately stone front with beaded siding, double turned gable and two car garage! Nearly new, meticulously cared for 4 bedroom plus first floor den, and a house full of architectural bliss in a gorgeous community tucked away but close to everything! The Milan Ryan model has all the bells and whistles!! Granite countertops, extra large kitchen island with seating, stainless steel appliances, and a chef's dream- gas cooking! Cozy up to a fire while you catch a movie in the family room or enjoy your coffee in the light drenched morning room..there is even a formal dining room! Retreat to the owner's suite, complete with 2 walk in closets, upgraded master bath with double sink, soaking tub and separate shower! Three additional bedrooms and a full bath with double sinks round out the upper level. Creekside Village offers a year-round clubhouse perfect for your next big event, 24/7 gym, dog park, and common grounds are all taken care of for you! Perfectly situated between Annapolis, Baltimore, and BWI Airport, with convenient access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks and marinas, Creekside homeowners enjoy a lifestyle hard to find elsewhere. Located just off Marley Neck Blvd in Glen Burnie, you will have the advantage of a location that is convenient to both work and play! Downtown Baltimore and the MARC train station are less than 15 minutes away. Ft. Meade is just 20 minutes away and Columbia only 30 minutes. Plus I-695 and Route 100 are just 3.5 miles away to make commuting easy. Plus, the charming bay-side town of Pasadena is a 10 minute drive, putting rivers, bays and marinas such as Atlantic Marina Resort and Pleasure Cove Marina at your fingertips. Welcome home! Please submit applications to 1st Choice Property Management. ww.1choicepropertymanagement.com to apply. Credit report is $50.00 per person over the age of 18. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Pet deposit is required. Available June 1st.