7706 GASTON PLACE

Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath townhome with fenced backyard in Tanyard Springs. This home features hardwoods throughout the living levels, gas range stove, walk in pantry, garage parking space and a deck off the dining room. High Efficiency washer/dryer on the 3rd floor bedroom level. Master has separate toilet with his and hers sink as well as a large walk in closet. All bedrooms have fans. Rear yard is a hardscape patio. Tanyard Springs has several HOA amenities including pools and parks. Easy Access to Washington DC, Baltimore and Annapolis. Tenant responsible for all Utilities. Minimum Credit and Income requirements. Pets considered on a Case by Case basis. Contact today to schedule a showing!