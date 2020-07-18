All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:11 PM

7706 GASTON PLACE

7706 Gaston Place · (443) 221-4120
Location

7706 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD 21060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath townhome with fenced backyard in Tanyard Springs. This home features hardwoods throughout the living levels, gas range stove, walk in pantry, garage parking space and a deck off the dining room. High Efficiency washer/dryer on the 3rd floor bedroom level. Master has separate toilet with his and hers sink as well as a large walk in closet. All bedrooms have fans. Rear yard is a hardscape patio. Tanyard Springs has several HOA amenities including pools and parks. Easy Access to Washington DC, Baltimore and Annapolis. Tenant responsible for all Utilities. Minimum Credit and Income requirements. Pets considered on a Case by Case basis. Contact today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 GASTON PLACE have any available units?
7706 GASTON PLACE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7706 GASTON PLACE have?
Some of 7706 GASTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 GASTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7706 GASTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 GASTON PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7706 GASTON PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 7706 GASTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7706 GASTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 7706 GASTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7706 GASTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 GASTON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7706 GASTON PLACE has a pool.
Does 7706 GASTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7706 GASTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 GASTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7706 GASTON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7706 GASTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7706 GASTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
