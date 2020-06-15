All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:50 AM

726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE

726 Ravenwood Drive · (410) 740-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

726 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD 21060

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2192 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful and Almost New luxurious Townhouse in Creekside Village. This is like living in a resort. Tons of Upgrades including Wood Floors, high end granite, End Unit, 2 car garage with private driveway, 3 bedrooms and full basement on ground level. Oversized Deck in amenity filled community. Lawn care is included along with Pool, Fitness Center and Playgrounds. Walking distance to playgrounds, common areas and park. This wont last long!! Available July 1. PICTURES ARE FROM A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE COMMUNITY WITH SAME UPGRADES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
