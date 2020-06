Amenities

Convenient to everything! 3BD 2 level townhome in the heart of Annapolis. Brand new carpet, new granite counters and freshly painted. Large master suite with en suite bath and tons of closet space. The large eat in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, bar style island and plenty of space for dining table. Pets on case by case basis.