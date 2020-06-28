All apartments in Parole
501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY

501 Captain John Brice Way · No Longer Available
Location

501 Captain John Brice Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful open floor plan that has been carefully updated and freshly painted! Many important updates! New AC System, New Hardwood Floors. Kitchen with Island, Stainless Steel Appl.,Large Sink and a Desk, with new Kitchen Cabinets. Living Room has Gas Fireplace. Half bath on this level. Upper Bedroom Level has newer carpet, and a hook up for W/D! While in the entrance level you will find the door to the garage - no more getting wet! Also, a Family Room or Bedroom! Large storage area and the laundry is currently being used on this level, so you have two W/D hook ups! No smokers were living in this home! HOA & Condo fees being verified! Front Foot Fee $220 per year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have any available units?
501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have?
Some of 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY offers parking.
Does 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have a pool?
No, 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have accessible units?
No, 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY has units with air conditioning.
