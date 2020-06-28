501 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY

Amenities

Beautiful open floor plan that has been carefully updated and freshly painted! Many important updates! New AC System, New Hardwood Floors. Kitchen with Island, Stainless Steel Appl.,Large Sink and a Desk, with new Kitchen Cabinets. Living Room has Gas Fireplace. Half bath on this level. Upper Bedroom Level has newer carpet, and a hook up for W/D! While in the entrance level you will find the door to the garage - no more getting wet! Also, a Family Room or Bedroom! Large storage area and the laundry is currently being used on this level, so you have two W/D hook ups! No smokers were living in this home! HOA & Condo fees being verified! Front Foot Fee $220 per year!