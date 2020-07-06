All apartments in Parole
2107 HIDEAWAY COURT
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

2107 HIDEAWAY COURT

2107 Hideaway Court · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Hideaway Court, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean as a whistle! Spacious tri-level townhouse style condo in a spectacular tucked away location between Jennifer Rd & Bestgate Rd. Sprawling open floor plan with large eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, massive pantry and stainless steel appliances, overlooking living room & dining room. Cathedral ceilings in all bedrooms! Master bedroom w/Super Bath & TWO walk-in closets. 1 Car garage with driveway. Rare unit that has a view of the woods to entertain on the deck off kitchen. Walk to Westfield Annapolis Mall, Anne Arundel Medical center (AAMC)& minutes from Downtown Historic Annapolis & Naval Academy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT have any available units?
2107 HIDEAWAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT have?
Some of 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2107 HIDEAWAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT offers parking.
Does 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT have a pool?
No, 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 HIDEAWAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

