2107 HIDEAWAY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Clean as a whistle! Spacious tri-level townhouse style condo in a spectacular tucked away location between Jennifer Rd & Bestgate Rd. Sprawling open floor plan with large eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, massive pantry and stainless steel appliances, overlooking living room & dining room. Cathedral ceilings in all bedrooms! Master bedroom w/Super Bath & TWO walk-in closets. 1 Car garage with driveway. Rare unit that has a view of the woods to entertain on the deck off kitchen. Walk to Westfield Annapolis Mall, Anne Arundel Medical center (AAMC)& minutes from Downtown Historic Annapolis & Naval Academy.