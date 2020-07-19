All apartments in Parole
2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204

2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d26dbcc006 ----
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in Tidewater colony community of Annapolis. Open plan living and kitchen area with separate dining room and sunroom / den. Large living and dining area. Master suite with walk in closet and remodeled bathroom. Great top floor location. Community facilities include: Swimming pool, tennis courts, club house, work out room, walking trails, bbq area and play grounds. Water included.

Pet Information
Cat : Yes
Small Dog : Yes
Other pet allowed : Yes
Large dog : No

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 have any available units?
2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 have?
Some of 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 offer parking?
No, 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 have a pool?
Yes, 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 has a pool.
Does 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 have accessible units?
No, 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
