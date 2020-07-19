2016 Gov Thomas Bladen Way #204

Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in Tidewater colony community of Annapolis. Open plan living and kitchen area with separate dining room and sunroom / den. Large living and dining area. Master suite with walk in closet and remodeled bathroom. Great top floor location. Community facilities include: Swimming pool, tennis courts, club house, work out room, walking trails, bbq area and play grounds. Water included.
Pet Information
Cat : Yes
Small Dog : Yes
Other pet allowed : Yes
Large dog : No