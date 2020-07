Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Well designed 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo with rear entrance into condo with no steps. Also front security entrance. Living room with fireplace and laminate flooring. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliances including gas range. Full size washer and dryer. Patio off kitchen for outdoor space. Community center with fitness room. Community pool and more. Great location in Annapolis just off Bestgate