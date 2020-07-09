All apartments in Parole
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

1903 EAMONS WAY

1903 Eamons Way · No Longer Available
Location

1903 Eamons Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Monticello is a popular Annapolis community with natural gas and public water and sewer, and is located across from Annapolis Westfield Mall, just 2 miles to the Navy Stadium and 3 miles to City Dock / This K Hovnanian ~Fairbanks~ model is the only floor plan in Monticello with a full stone front porch and open concept floor plan. This home occupies a premium lot and location that extends beyond the wooded buffer (which can be fenced), while only 1 block to the community swimming pool / Hardwood floors extend throughout the main level, stairs and upper landing / Granite kitchen is outfitted with double oven, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry / Family Room highlights a stone gas fireplace / Bright and airy Sun Room opens to a Screened Porch with cedar vaulted ceiling and deck with Trex flooring and synthetic framing and rails / Elegant Owners Suite showcases a tray ceiling and Luxury Bath / Lower walk-out level consists of a Rec Room, 5th bedroom and full bath / Sellers added numerous upgrades after original purchase including Screened Porch, additional hardwood floors, laundry room cabinetry, garage cabinetry and more / Other features include built-in speaker system and irrigation system / Minimum 9 month lease and small dogs case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 EAMONS WAY have any available units?
1903 EAMONS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 1903 EAMONS WAY have?
Some of 1903 EAMONS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 EAMONS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1903 EAMONS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 EAMONS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 EAMONS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1903 EAMONS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1903 EAMONS WAY offers parking.
Does 1903 EAMONS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 EAMONS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 EAMONS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1903 EAMONS WAY has a pool.
Does 1903 EAMONS WAY have accessible units?
No, 1903 EAMONS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 EAMONS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 EAMONS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 EAMONS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 EAMONS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

