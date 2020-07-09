1903 EAMONS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Monticello is a popular Annapolis community with natural gas and public water and sewer, and is located across from Annapolis Westfield Mall, just 2 miles to the Navy Stadium and 3 miles to City Dock / This K Hovnanian ~Fairbanks~ model is the only floor plan in Monticello with a full stone front porch and open concept floor plan. This home occupies a premium lot and location that extends beyond the wooded buffer (which can be fenced), while only 1 block to the community swimming pool / Hardwood floors extend throughout the main level, stairs and upper landing / Granite kitchen is outfitted with double oven, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry / Family Room highlights a stone gas fireplace / Bright and airy Sun Room opens to a Screened Porch with cedar vaulted ceiling and deck with Trex flooring and synthetic framing and rails / Elegant Owners Suite showcases a tray ceiling and Luxury Bath / Lower walk-out level consists of a Rec Room, 5th bedroom and full bath / Sellers added numerous upgrades after original purchase including Screened Porch, additional hardwood floors, laundry room cabinetry, garage cabinetry and more / Other features include built-in speaker system and irrigation system / Minimum 9 month lease and small dogs case-by-case.