Parkville, MD
8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD
Location

8107 Clyde Bank Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Situated on a quiet street, just minutes from Towson University, this well maintained home is completely turn-key, and ready for its new owner! Recent upgrades to the home include new furnace, fresh paint, new carpet/floors, and granite countertops. The kitchen also features solid wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and walks out to a spacious deck that overlooks woods and trees behind the home for added privacy. While relaxing on the back deck, you'll enjoy the fully electric Sunchaser awning for instant shade. This home offers so much for the price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD have any available units?
8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD have?
Some of 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD offer parking?
No, 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD have a pool?
No, 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
