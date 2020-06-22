8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD

Amenities

Situated on a quiet street, just minutes from Towson University, this well maintained home is completely turn-key, and ready for its new owner! Recent upgrades to the home include new furnace, fresh paint, new carpet/floors, and granite countertops. The kitchen also features solid wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and walks out to a spacious deck that overlooks woods and trees behind the home for added privacy. While relaxing on the back deck, you'll enjoy the fully electric Sunchaser awning for instant shade. This home offers so much for the price!