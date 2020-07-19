All apartments in Parkville
7904 Bon Air Rd

7904 Bon Air Road · No Longer Available
Location

7904 Bon Air Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely & renovated Parkville home.. Available now - Lovely & updated Parkville home. Updated bath and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances with eat-in kitchen. Dishwasher.Crown molding. Ceiling fans. Long driveway with a one-car garage. Large Yard. W/D to be installed upon move-in. A MUST SEE!

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE1846728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 Bon Air Rd have any available units?
7904 Bon Air Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7904 Bon Air Rd have?
Some of 7904 Bon Air Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7904 Bon Air Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7904 Bon Air Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 Bon Air Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7904 Bon Air Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7904 Bon Air Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7904 Bon Air Rd offers parking.
Does 7904 Bon Air Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7904 Bon Air Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 Bon Air Rd have a pool?
No, 7904 Bon Air Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7904 Bon Air Rd have accessible units?
No, 7904 Bon Air Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 Bon Air Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7904 Bon Air Rd has units with dishwashers.
