Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

7508 Old Harford Rd B

7508 Old Harford Road · No Longer Available
Location

7508 Old Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bedroom Apartment in Parkville - Property Id: 287378

Affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment available now in Parkville. This home is in a desirable residential community in Baltimore County and features a covered front porch with private apartment entrance. The unit has been freshly painted and includes carpeting throughout with lots of natural lighting. The Bedroom features two spacious closets. Separate living room area with additional closet storage. Kitchen features a full-sized refrigerator, electric stove, lots of cabinet space, and a walk-in storage pantry. The full bath includes a new tiled floor and plenty of vanity and wall cabinet storage. Ceiling fans. Water and Sewer utilities are included in the rent. Designated off-street parking space is available for the new tenants. Electric heating. Shared rear yard area. Security deposit required. Application fee applies.
Don't miss out on this opportunity! Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287378
Property Id 287378

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 Old Harford Rd B have any available units?
7508 Old Harford Rd B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7508 Old Harford Rd B have?
Some of 7508 Old Harford Rd B's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 Old Harford Rd B currently offering any rent specials?
7508 Old Harford Rd B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 Old Harford Rd B pet-friendly?
No, 7508 Old Harford Rd B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 7508 Old Harford Rd B offer parking?
Yes, 7508 Old Harford Rd B offers parking.
Does 7508 Old Harford Rd B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7508 Old Harford Rd B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 Old Harford Rd B have a pool?
No, 7508 Old Harford Rd B does not have a pool.
Does 7508 Old Harford Rd B have accessible units?
No, 7508 Old Harford Rd B does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 Old Harford Rd B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7508 Old Harford Rd B does not have units with dishwashers.

