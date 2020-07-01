All apartments in Parkville
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2730 Maple Avenue 1

2730 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2730 Maple Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom Apartment in Parkville - Property Id: 238973

Just reduced for immediate move in. 2-Bedroom, 1 Bath. Features a shared fenced rear yard and covered front porch. First floor apartment features carpeted living room with fireplace and separate Dining Room/Office space. Eat in kitchen includes a full-sized refrigerator, gas stove and built- in nook for seating. Both Bedrooms are carpeted with closet space and natural lighting. Hall linen closet and Full Bath complete the first level of the apartment. Washer and dryer are provided in the lower level Laundry Room for tenant use and convenience. Off street parking offered with a long private driveway. Two entrances to the unit from the driveway and front porch. Gas heat, gas hot water and cold water and sewer utilities are included in the rent. Electric and gas cooking tenants are responsible for paying. Security deposit required. Application fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238973
Property Id 238973

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5621423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Maple Avenue 1 have any available units?
2730 Maple Avenue 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 Maple Avenue 1 have?
Some of 2730 Maple Avenue 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 Maple Avenue 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Maple Avenue 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Maple Avenue 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2730 Maple Avenue 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 2730 Maple Avenue 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2730 Maple Avenue 1 offers parking.
Does 2730 Maple Avenue 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2730 Maple Avenue 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Maple Avenue 1 have a pool?
No, 2730 Maple Avenue 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Maple Avenue 1 have accessible units?
No, 2730 Maple Avenue 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Maple Avenue 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 Maple Avenue 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

