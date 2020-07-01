2730 Maple Avenue 1

Amenities

Just reduced for immediate move in. 2-Bedroom, 1 Bath. Features a shared fenced rear yard and covered front porch. First floor apartment features carpeted living room with fireplace and separate Dining Room/Office space. Eat in kitchen includes a full-sized refrigerator, gas stove and built- in nook for seating. Both Bedrooms are carpeted with closet space and natural lighting. Hall linen closet and Full Bath complete the first level of the apartment. Washer and dryer are provided in the lower level Laundry Room for tenant use and convenience. Off street parking offered with a long private driveway. Two entrances to the unit from the driveway and front porch. Gas heat, gas hot water and cold water and sewer utilities are included in the rent. Electric and gas cooking tenants are responsible for paying. Security deposit required. Application fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309!

No Pets Allowed



