3 bedroom rancher in Parkville. First floor features separate entry way, large living room, separate dining room. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath finish off the first level. Large open unfinished attic space. Fully finished basement with 2 extra rooms as well as large family room. New Carpet and paint to be installed this month. Must use PM application.