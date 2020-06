Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

WONDERFUL, UPDATED 'VILLAGE' HOME! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETRY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVELS, REPLACEMENT WINDOWS, UPDATED BATHROOM, GREAT PARTIALLY FENCED YARD, NEW LOWER LEVEL FLOOR. WON'T DISAPPOINT! NO CATS ALLOWED; SMALL DOG ALLOWED. READY NOW! TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION, GO ON LINE TO LONGANDFOSTER.COM AND PULL UP LISTING & HIT APPLY! APP FEE IS $55 FOR EACH PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR RENT.