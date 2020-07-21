1844 Loch Shiel Road

Amenities

Please click here to apply Available immediately! This lovely 3BR town home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The living room area is very spacious, and leads into a dining room which features a beautiful hanging chandelier light fixture. The walls of the home have recently been painted, and the upstairs bathroom features gorgeous tile in the shower. Enjoy peaceful mornings on the back porch overlooking a fenced in back yard! Located in highly desired Loch Raven Village! Within minutes from major highways including I-695, I-95, and I-83. Must have very good rental history and decent credit a must!