Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:03 PM

1844 Loch Shiel Road

Location

1844 Loch Shiel Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please click here to apply Available immediately! This lovely 3BR town home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The living room area is very spacious, and leads into a dining room which features a beautiful hanging chandelier light fixture. The walls of the home have recently been painted, and the upstairs bathroom features gorgeous tile in the shower. Enjoy peaceful mornings on the back porch overlooking a fenced in back yard! Located in highly desired Loch Raven Village! Within minutes from major highways including I-695, I-95, and I-83. Must have very good rental history and decent credit a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 Loch Shiel Road have any available units?
1844 Loch Shiel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1844 Loch Shiel Road have?
Some of 1844 Loch Shiel Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 Loch Shiel Road currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Loch Shiel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Loch Shiel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1844 Loch Shiel Road is pet friendly.
Does 1844 Loch Shiel Road offer parking?
No, 1844 Loch Shiel Road does not offer parking.
Does 1844 Loch Shiel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 Loch Shiel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Loch Shiel Road have a pool?
Yes, 1844 Loch Shiel Road has a pool.
Does 1844 Loch Shiel Road have accessible units?
No, 1844 Loch Shiel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Loch Shiel Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 Loch Shiel Road has units with dishwashers.
