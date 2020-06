Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Agents welcomed to bring their tenants! Commission corrected. 3 Bed, 1 full bath row-home in sought-after Parkville/Towson location. Covered by awnings on front porch and back deck, freshly painted, brand new carpets on all three levels, new refrigerator and cloths washer, fenced back yard, storage space in basement, Central air, convenient location for public transportation and easy commuting to I695, Lock Raven Blvd and Perring Pkwy, credit score 600+ only