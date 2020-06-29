1771 WHITE OAK AVENUE

Amenities

Come see your new home! This charming end of group townhome in the Ridgeleigh neighborhood of Parkville will surely meet your needs. It features a large, corner lot. The lot has plenty of privacy and includes a private parking pad. This home has been well maintained. It has just been professionally painted in a neutral color that allows you to move right in. The light filled living room features a beautiful bay window and solid hardwood flooring. The hardwood continues right into the spacious dining room. There is a breakfast bar that gives an open feel to the kitchen. The kitchen features brand new flooring, stainless appliances including a gas stove, and a brand new refrigerator. The lower level family room also has brand new flooring. There is a lower level laundry area that connects to your backyard and parking pad. The upper level features 3 bedrooms with brand new carpeting and a full bath with tile shower. Excellent location near major roads & across street from open fields and playground. Make your appointment to see this move in ready home today! Tenant pays utilities .Min. credit 620, no smokers, no pets. $45 non-refundable application fee for all tenants over the age of 18 years old.