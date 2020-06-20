All apartments in Parkville
Last updated March 19 2019

1751 Forrest Avenue

1751 Forrest Avenue
Location

1751 Forrest Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Parkville features hard wood floors thought the first floor, wall to wall carpet in upstairs bedrooms, finished full bathroom in the basement with a stand up shower. This house has 2 bedrooms upstairs with big closest. The main floor has 2 bedrooms 1 being the master as well as a full bathroom. Separate living room. Kitchen is newly rehabbed featuring stainless steel appliances, new counter tops and back splash. This house also has a fully fenced in back yard as well as a 8x12 storage shed. This house is a must see! Asking $1,600 per month. Private landlord. $50 application fee for credit and background check. BRHP and Housing vouchers accepted.

Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,600

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Rental Terms

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

