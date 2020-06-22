Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
1704 OAKLEIGH COURT
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1704 OAKLEIGH COURT
1704 Oakleigh Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1704 Oakleigh Court, Parkville, MD 21234
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for space, privacy and more This home is available for view! 4 bedrooms 2ba nice back yard to entertain and kids to play. Updated appliances, freshly painted and more! See it today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT have any available units?
1704 OAKLEIGH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parkville, MD
.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Parkville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT have?
Some of 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1704 OAKLEIGH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parkville
.
Does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT offer parking?
No, 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT have a pool?
No, 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT have accessible units?
No, 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Similar Pages
Parkville 1 Bedrooms
Parkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000
Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with Parking
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Woodlawn, MD
Middle River, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Edgewood, MD
Randallstown, MD
Elkridge, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Langley Park, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Adelphi, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College