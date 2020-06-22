All apartments in Parkville
1704 OAKLEIGH COURT
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

1704 OAKLEIGH COURT

1704 Oakleigh Court · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Oakleigh Court, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Looking for space, privacy and more This home is available for view! 4 bedrooms 2ba nice back yard to entertain and kids to play. Updated appliances, freshly painted and more! See it today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT have any available units?
1704 OAKLEIGH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT have?
Some of 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1704 OAKLEIGH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT offer parking?
No, 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT have a pool?
No, 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT have accessible units?
No, 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 OAKLEIGH COURT has units with dishwashers.
