1334 Dalton Rd

3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville - 3 bedroom brick townhome in Parkville with fenced backyard conveniently located between Loch Raven Blvd and Perring Pkwy. Features include central air, large windows, and hardwood floors throughout. A convenient parking pard and fenced rear yard lead directly into a spacious eat-in kitchen on the lower level as well as a finished utility room with full-sized washer/dryer and 1/2 bath. The second level offers a bright and sunny living room and a spacious bedroom while the 3rd level provides two additional bedrooms and a shared hall bath. A beautiful community playground is right outside your back door!



Small pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



