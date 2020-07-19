Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1334 Dalton Rd Available 01/12/19 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville - 3 bedroom brick townhome in Parkville with fenced backyard conveniently located to a community playground between Loch Raven Blvd and Perring Pkwy. Features include central air, large windows, and hardwood floors throughout. There is a bright and open living area as well as separate dining room that leads to a kitchen with gas range and lots of cabinet space. Full bath has tub/shower combo and the finished basement includes an additional half bath and full-size washer/dryer. Rear parking pad for added convenience.



Small pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website https://baymgmtgroup.appfolio.com/listings/listings

Baltimore Property Managers



(RLNE3359219)