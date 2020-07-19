Amenities
1334 Dalton Rd Available 01/12/19 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville - 3 bedroom brick townhome in Parkville with fenced backyard conveniently located to a community playground between Loch Raven Blvd and Perring Pkwy. Features include central air, large windows, and hardwood floors throughout. There is a bright and open living area as well as separate dining room that leads to a kitchen with gas range and lots of cabinet space. Full bath has tub/shower combo and the finished basement includes an additional half bath and full-size washer/dryer. Rear parking pad for added convenience.
Small pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Ira at Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website https://baymgmtgroup.appfolio.com/listings/listings
