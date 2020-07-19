All apartments in Parkville
1334 Dalton Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1334 Dalton Rd

1334 Dalton Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1334 Dalton Rd, Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1334 Dalton Rd Available 01/12/19 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville - 3 bedroom brick townhome in Parkville with fenced backyard conveniently located to a community playground between Loch Raven Blvd and Perring Pkwy. Features include central air, large windows, and hardwood floors throughout. There is a bright and open living area as well as separate dining room that leads to a kitchen with gas range and lots of cabinet space. Full bath has tub/shower combo and the finished basement includes an additional half bath and full-size washer/dryer. Rear parking pad for added convenience.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website https://baymgmtgroup.appfolio.com/listings/listings
Baltimore Property Managers

(RLNE3359219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Dalton Rd have any available units?
1334 Dalton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 Dalton Rd have?
Some of 1334 Dalton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Dalton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Dalton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Dalton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 Dalton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1334 Dalton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1334 Dalton Rd offers parking.
Does 1334 Dalton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 Dalton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Dalton Rd have a pool?
No, 1334 Dalton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Dalton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1334 Dalton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Dalton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 Dalton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
