Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD

6616 Livingston Road · No Longer Available
Location

6616 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
Beautifully renovated 6 bedroom, 2 full bath brick Cape Cod with 3 finished levels on lovely treed lot in excellent location! Located on a quiet street just minutes to National Harbor and major commuting routes this charming home has been updated from top to bottom! Hardwood flooring throughout, on trend neutral designer paint with crisp white trim, renovated baths and kitchen and finished lower level and sunroom are just a few reasons this home is such a gem! The bright open living room features hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, crisp white crown molding and cozy brick woodburning fireplace. An arched doorway introduces the dining room with windows on 2 walls and the adjoining completely renovated kitchen with pristine 42 inch white shake style cabinetry, gleaming granite counters and quality stainless steel appliances. Here a glass paned door opens to a large sunroom leading to a concrete patio and large fenced yard with majestic shade trees and sidewalk leading to huge custom shed. Perfect for outdoor grilling and entertaining or just enjoying a quiet evening! Down the hall are 2 bedrooms and a remodeled bath with wainscoting, granite topped vanity, sleek lighting, glass enclosed shower and charming clawfoot soaking tub. Upstairs are 2 additional generous sized bedrooms. The walk up lower level recreation room with wide plank flooring and recessed lighting has plenty of space for relaxing, media, exercise and entertaining! Don't miss is charming home , minutes to National Harbor, shopping, dining, entertainment plus easy access to 495/95 & DC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD have any available units?
6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD have?
Some of 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6616 LIVINGSTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

