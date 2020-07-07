Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
3335 Huntley Square Drive B2
3335 Huntley Square Drive B2
3335 Huntley Square Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3335 Huntley Square Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20748
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Property in Temple Hiills - Property Id: 162244
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162244p
Property Id 162244
(RLNE5183124)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have any available units?
3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oxon Hill, MD
.
What amenities does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have?
Some of 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 is pet friendly.
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 offer parking?
No, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 does not offer parking.
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have a pool?
No, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 does not have a pool.
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have accessible units?
No, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 does not have units with air conditioning.
