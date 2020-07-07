All apartments in Oxon Hill
Find more places like 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
3335 Huntley Square Drive B2
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

3335 Huntley Square Drive B2

3335 Huntley Square Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oxon Hill
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3335 Huntley Square Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20748
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Property in Temple Hiills - Property Id: 162244

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162244p
Property Id 162244

(RLNE5183124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have any available units?
3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have?
Some of 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 is pet friendly.
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 offer parking?
No, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 does not offer parking.
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have a pool?
No, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 does not have a pool.
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have accessible units?
No, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3335 Huntley Square Drive B2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd
Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Oxon Hill 1 BedroomsOxon Hill 2 Bedrooms
Oxon Hill Apartments with BalconyOxon Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxon Hill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
South Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oxon Hill Glassmanor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America