Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Tenant occupied, requires 24 hours notice to show. Lovely 2 car garage townhome with gleamingwood floors, gourmet kitchen & huge deck for BBQ's. The master retreat is it's own level with tons of closet space, sitting area, vaulted ceilings & deluxe bath with soaking tub & separate shower. The 2nd/3rd bedrooms are large & neutral. The lower level offers a spacious den space, perfect for an office or playroom. Enjoy the community amenities!