Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This end of group, 2-car garage townhome has fresh paint throughout! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you into the open living/dining room w/ bay window & a bright eat-in kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space. An upper level laundry room has extra storage. The private owners' suite has a sitting area & deluxe bath w/ soaking tub & separate shower. Close to pools, schools & shopping.