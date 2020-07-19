354 PALADIUM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous, spacious townhome with open concept floor plan awaits you! Enjoy private wooded view from deck and upgrades galore throughout this beautiful home. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, island and huge dining area with french doors to deck. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Upper level master bedroom oasis with attached full bath and walk in closet. Laundry is also conveniently located on the upper level along with 2 additional bedrooms and a hallway full bath. Lower level features oversized family room, storage, half bath and walkout with french doors to rear yard. Conveniently located to Metro, Wegmans, shopping, schools and major highways. Don't miss this beautiful home!