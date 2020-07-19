All apartments in Owings Mills
354 PALADIUM COURT

354 Paladium Court · No Longer Available
Location

354 Paladium Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, spacious townhome with open concept floor plan awaits you! Enjoy private wooded view from deck and upgrades galore throughout this beautiful home. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, island and huge dining area with french doors to deck. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Upper level master bedroom oasis with attached full bath and walk in closet. Laundry is also conveniently located on the upper level along with 2 additional bedrooms and a hallway full bath. Lower level features oversized family room, storage, half bath and walkout with french doors to rear yard. Conveniently located to Metro, Wegmans, shopping, schools and major highways. Don't miss this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 PALADIUM COURT have any available units?
354 PALADIUM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 354 PALADIUM COURT have?
Some of 354 PALADIUM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 PALADIUM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
354 PALADIUM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 PALADIUM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 354 PALADIUM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 354 PALADIUM COURT offer parking?
No, 354 PALADIUM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 354 PALADIUM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 354 PALADIUM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 PALADIUM COURT have a pool?
No, 354 PALADIUM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 354 PALADIUM COURT have accessible units?
No, 354 PALADIUM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 354 PALADIUM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 354 PALADIUM COURT has units with dishwashers.
