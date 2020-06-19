4411 CHESTNUT LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Move into your cozy little slice of heaven during these challenging times in a beautiful location close to all major commuting routes. (Georgia Avenue/Shady Grove Metro/ICC/Connecticut Ave) This charming turnkey Rockville detached 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is available for short term lease. Spacious granite /stainless steel kitchen/living room area, sunny bedrooms, huge walk-in closet, convenient laundry area and gorgeous views from every window. ALL utilities including cable are included in the monthly rent. Credit/Background/Criminal check required on all adult applicants. No pets, no smoking in unit. All potential tenants must adhere to CDC guidelines and wear both masks and gloves when touring this home. No overlapping showings. No more than 3 persons viewing at a time. No exceptions and thank you in advance for adhering to these guidelines.