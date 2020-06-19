All apartments in Olney
4411 CHESTNUT LANE
4411 CHESTNUT LANE

4411 Chestnut Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4411 Chestnut Lane, Olney, MD 20853

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move into your cozy little slice of heaven during these challenging times in a beautiful location close to all major commuting routes. (Georgia Avenue/Shady Grove Metro/ICC/Connecticut Ave) This charming turnkey Rockville detached 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is available for short term lease. Spacious granite /stainless steel kitchen/living room area, sunny bedrooms, huge walk-in closet, convenient laundry area and gorgeous views from every window. ALL utilities including cable are included in the monthly rent. Credit/Background/Criminal check required on all adult applicants. No pets, no smoking in unit. All potential tenants must adhere to CDC guidelines and wear both masks and gloves when touring this home. No overlapping showings. No more than 3 persons viewing at a time. No exceptions and thank you in advance for adhering to these guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 CHESTNUT LANE have any available units?
4411 CHESTNUT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 4411 CHESTNUT LANE have?
Some of 4411 CHESTNUT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 CHESTNUT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4411 CHESTNUT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 CHESTNUT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4411 CHESTNUT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 4411 CHESTNUT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4411 CHESTNUT LANE offers parking.
Does 4411 CHESTNUT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 CHESTNUT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 CHESTNUT LANE have a pool?
No, 4411 CHESTNUT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4411 CHESTNUT LANE have accessible units?
No, 4411 CHESTNUT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 CHESTNUT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 CHESTNUT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4411 CHESTNUT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4411 CHESTNUT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
