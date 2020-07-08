All apartments in Olney
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:02 AM

3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT

3209 Saint Augustine Court · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Saint Augustine Court, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious; largest model TH in Hallowell Community with Pool & Tennis court, Sensurround by green open spaces & trail for biking, walking and jogging. Country kitchen with nice deck back to trees. Large master bedroom with private bathroom, plus two other good size bedroom. Finish lower level with cozy fireplace, walk-out to patio and park-like back yard. {Pictures from prior listing, the house will have fresh paint thru-out, new flooring at living, dinning area & basement, new stainless steel appliance and all upper level carpet areas will be shampooing ). No pet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT have any available units?
3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT have?
Some of 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT currently offering any rent specials?
3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT pet-friendly?
No, 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT offer parking?
Yes, 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT offers parking.
Does 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT have a pool?
Yes, 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT has a pool.
Does 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT have accessible units?
No, 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

