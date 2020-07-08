3209 ST AUGUSTINE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Spacious; largest model TH in Hallowell Community with Pool & Tennis court, Sensurround by green open spaces & trail for biking, walking and jogging. Country kitchen with nice deck back to trees. Large master bedroom with private bathroom, plus two other good size bedroom. Finish lower level with cozy fireplace, walk-out to patio and park-like back yard. {Pictures from prior listing, the house will have fresh paint thru-out, new flooring at living, dinning area & basement, new stainless steel appliance and all upper level carpet areas will be shampooing ). No pet!