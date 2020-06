Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking tennis court

Charmin two level townhouse with two bedrooms, one full bathroom and one half bathroom. Living room and kitchen/dining combo. Hardwood floors, granite tops, stack-up washer and dryer, lovely deck, One parking space included and guest parking available. Swimming pool, tennis courts and much more. Public transportation at the entrance, (Metro bus and Ride-on). Close to shopping center, restaurants, teather, post office, hospital, etc. Schedule your private showing.