18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Fabulous two-story townhouse style condo is refreshed and ready for you! Beautiful view of the lake, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Montgomery General Hospital and more. Gorgeous improvements and fresh paint make this home a must-see. Upon entry, you are greeted by an expanse of hardwood floors, an inviting family room, and a view through the eat-in kitchen to the community lake. The updated kitchen with beautiful granite counters also has a captivating view of the lake, a cozy fireplace, and a large dining area. Off the kitchen, there is also a deck, so you can relax and unwind while you soak in the view. On the upper level, the rear bedroom features hardwood floors and a view of the lake. The community features a pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, paths, and fields. The windows were replaced 6 years ago as well. This home is a wonderful combination of updates, view, location, and value and should definitely be on your must-see list.