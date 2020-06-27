All apartments in Olney
18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM

18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE

18290 Windsor Hill Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Location

18290 Windsor Hill Drive, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Fabulous two-story townhouse style condo is refreshed and ready for you! Beautiful view of the lake, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Montgomery General Hospital and more. Gorgeous improvements and fresh paint make this home a must-see. Upon entry, you are greeted by an expanse of hardwood floors, an inviting family room, and a view through the eat-in kitchen to the community lake. The updated kitchen with beautiful granite counters also has a captivating view of the lake, a cozy fireplace, and a large dining area. Off the kitchen, there is also a deck, so you can relax and unwind while you soak in the view. On the upper level, the rear bedroom features hardwood floors and a view of the lake. The community features a pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, paths, and fields. The windows were replaced 6 years ago as well. This home is a wonderful combination of updates, view, location, and value and should definitely be on your must-see list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE have any available units?
18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18290 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
