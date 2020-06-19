All apartments in Olney
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:52 PM

17817 BUEHLER ROAD

17817 Buehler Road · No Longer Available
Location

17817 Buehler Road, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Freshly painted, kitchen and bath renovations a couple of years ago. Kitchen has extra cabinets . Gas and heat and water is included with rent, you only have to pay for electric and cable and telephone. Lovely balcony overlooking treed courtyad. Friendly 3rd floor unit. 2 Parking spaces visitor parking also available and street and ample parking. Walk to Shopping, and restaurants and bus stops. Close to library and Hospital. This is located in the heart of Olney walking distance to Safeway CVS and other major brand amenities. No pets. Washer and dryer in unit. Applicants must be 18+ with proof of income $35 per adult applicant for application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17817 BUEHLER ROAD have any available units?
17817 BUEHLER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 17817 BUEHLER ROAD have?
Some of 17817 BUEHLER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17817 BUEHLER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17817 BUEHLER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17817 BUEHLER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17817 BUEHLER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 17817 BUEHLER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17817 BUEHLER ROAD offers parking.
Does 17817 BUEHLER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17817 BUEHLER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17817 BUEHLER ROAD have a pool?
No, 17817 BUEHLER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17817 BUEHLER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17817 BUEHLER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17817 BUEHLER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17817 BUEHLER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17817 BUEHLER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17817 BUEHLER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
