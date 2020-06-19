17817 BUEHLER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Freshly painted, kitchen and bath renovations a couple of years ago. Kitchen has extra cabinets . Gas and heat and water is included with rent, you only have to pay for electric and cable and telephone. Lovely balcony overlooking treed courtyad. Friendly 3rd floor unit. 2 Parking spaces visitor parking also available and street and ample parking. Walk to Shopping, and restaurants and bus stops. Close to library and Hospital. This is located in the heart of Olney walking distance to Safeway CVS and other major brand amenities. No pets. Washer and dryer in unit. Applicants must be 18+ with proof of income $35 per adult applicant for application fee