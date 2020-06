Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

A must see mother in law suite for rent furnished. THIS RENTAL IS NOT THE FULL HOUSE. 1 level @1000 sq ft of living space. Separate dining room, large kitchen, spacious living room, 1 full bedroom with full bath, screened in porch off kitchen, separate side entrance, half of driveway for parking, use of backyard, washer/dryer in unit. RENT INCLUDES: cable, heat, a/c, water, and internet. Rent is the same furnished or unfurnished.