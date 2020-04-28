All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:12 AM

8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT

8734 Little Patuxent Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8734 Little Patuxent Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and well maintained garage townhome in sought after Piney Orchard - available immediately! Home sits on street with no through traffic, backs to the nature preserve, and faces trees. Come relax on your back patio or newly resurfaced deck! Granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are sure to please even the pickiest of Tenants. Master Suite has a walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and large soaking tub. Community has an indoor ice rink, multiple swimming pools, tot lots (playgrounds), tennis courts, walking trails AND MORE! Sorry, but no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT have any available units?
8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT have?
Some of 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT offers parking.
Does 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT has a pool.
Does 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT have accessible units?
No, 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College