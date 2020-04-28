8734 LITTLE PATUXENT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful and well maintained garage townhome in sought after Piney Orchard - available immediately! Home sits on street with no through traffic, backs to the nature preserve, and faces trees. Come relax on your back patio or newly resurfaced deck! Granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are sure to please even the pickiest of Tenants. Master Suite has a walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and large soaking tub. Community has an indoor ice rink, multiple swimming pools, tot lots (playgrounds), tennis courts, walking trails AND MORE! Sorry, but no pets allowed.