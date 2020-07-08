All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
8714 GREEN FIELD COURT
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

8714 GREEN FIELD COURT

8714 Green Field Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8714 Green Field Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
This Gorgeous three level townhome is ready for you to enjoy. Ideally situated with a wooded view in The Vineyards of Piney Orchard, a planned community with walking trails, community pools, tennis courts, playgrounds and shopping/restaurants. The main level features a great room with gorgeous vinyl plank flooring, welcoming gas fireplace, window seat, dining area, powder room, and kitchen with extra counter space, cabinet wine rack, breakfast bar, and gas range. Stairs to the second level reveal two spacious guest bedrooms, a large guest bathroom, storage/laundry/utility room, and hall closet storage. A sumptuous master bedroom occupies the entire top level. Between its gorgeous wooded view, luxurious master bathroom, enormous walk-in closet and ample open space this private retreat is sure to impress. Conveniently located minutes from Fort Meade, Routes 32 and 3, and situated within easy commuting distance to Baltimore, Columbia, Annapolis, and Washington DC, this one has it all. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT have any available units?
8714 GREEN FIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT have?
Some of 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8714 GREEN FIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT has a pool.
Does 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8714 GREEN FIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College