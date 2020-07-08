8714 GREEN FIELD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

This Gorgeous three level townhome is ready for you to enjoy. Ideally situated with a wooded view in The Vineyards of Piney Orchard, a planned community with walking trails, community pools, tennis courts, playgrounds and shopping/restaurants. The main level features a great room with gorgeous vinyl plank flooring, welcoming gas fireplace, window seat, dining area, powder room, and kitchen with extra counter space, cabinet wine rack, breakfast bar, and gas range. Stairs to the second level reveal two spacious guest bedrooms, a large guest bathroom, storage/laundry/utility room, and hall closet storage. A sumptuous master bedroom occupies the entire top level. Between its gorgeous wooded view, luxurious master bathroom, enormous walk-in closet and ample open space this private retreat is sure to impress. Conveniently located minutes from Fort Meade, Routes 32 and 3, and situated within easy commuting distance to Baltimore, Columbia, Annapolis, and Washington DC, this one has it all. Welcome Home!