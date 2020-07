Amenities

Brick front town home located in the Chapel Grove community of Odenton. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, two family rooms, a large kitchen with a gas fireplace and a large bump out. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, a beautiful master bathroom with a separate soaking tub. Off the kitchen is a deck and below is a patio in a fenced yard.